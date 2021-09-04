Watch World Athletics Continental Tour track and field from Chorzów, Poland

Click on the video player above to watch action from the World Athletics Continental Tour track and field event from Chorzów, Poland, featuring numerous Olympic champions.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The annual event known as the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial is part of the World Athletics Gold series, and is headlined this year by Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse in the men's 200 metres.

The 26-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., is coming off a blazing win in the 100 at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic last month, where he posted a wind-aided time of 9.74 seconds.

De Grasse became Canada's most decorated male Olympian in history by winning gold in the 200, and bronze in the 100 and 4x100 relay at Tokyo 2020.

Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, Italy's Filippo Tortu, and England's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod are also in Sunday's field.

Eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica fronts the women's 100 after claiming silver in Tokyo, but she faces tough competition in compatriot Shericka Jackson.

Jackson won bronze in the 100 in Tokyo, and she claimed a second-place finish in the event at the Diamond League's Memorial Van Damme on Friday.

Jackson clocked a personal best 10.60 at last month's Diamond League stop in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Shot putter Crouser favoured in world-class field

Fellow Jamaican Olympian Hansle Parchment will aim to return atop the podium in the men's 110m hurdles, having won gold in Tokyo.

Reigning Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland is competing on home soil in the men's hammer, while fellow countryman Piotr Malachowski will wrap up his impressive athletics career with a final performance in the men's discus.

American Ryan Crouser will be the favourite in the men's shot put after capturing gold in Tokyo, but the world-class field also includes silver medallist Joe Kovacs of the U.S., and bronze medallist Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

Crouser also won the event at the Prefontaine Classic last month.

Fellow Tokyo gold medallists Selemon Barega of Ethiopia and Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco will be competing in the men's 3,000.