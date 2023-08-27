Moh Ahmed 7th in men's 5,000m, misses podium at worlds for 2nd straight year

Moh Ahmed will leave his second consecutive World Athletics Championships without a medal.

The Canadian distance runner finished seventh in the men's 5,000-metre final in 13 minutes 12.92 seconds on Sunday in Budapest. He was fifth last year after earning 2019 bronze in Doha, Qatar.

Last Sunday, Ahmed was sixth in his first 10,000 on the track this season, matching his placing in the event at worlds last summer in Eugene, Ore.

The reigning Olympic silver medallist asserted himself early in Sunday's 5,000, joining his 16 competitors from the outside in the early moments at the National Athletics Centre. Ahmed settled in the pack and climbed as high as fifth but spent much of the race between sixth and 11th.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the 22-year-old from Norway, successfully defended his world title. He overtook Mohamid Katir of Spain in the final few metres and reached the line in 13:11.30. Katir clocked 13:11.44 ahead of bronze medallist Jacob Krop of Kenya (13:12.28).

WATCH | Ingebrigtsen pulls away from Ahmed, others for 5,000m win:

Norway's Ingebrigtsen wins 5,000m gold, Canada's Ahmed finishes 7th at worlds Duration 14:01 Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway successfully defends his world title in the men's 5,000 metres. Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., places seventh and leaves his second consecutive World Athletics Championships without a medal.

On Wednesday, Ingebrigtsen was upended by British rival Josh Kerr in the 1,500. The reigning Olympic champion, who has yet to win a world title in the event, told CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo after the race he'd battled a sore throat in the two days leading up to the race.

Ahmed arrived in Hungary from a month of altitude training in Switzerland believing he was ready and would be competitive in his two races.

Jerry Schumacher, his coach of nine years at the now Eugene-based Bowerman Track Club, raved about the 32-year-old athlete to CBC Sports when discussing how he looked running at 5,400 feet in Switzerland.

'Still getting better'

"I don't think we've seen the best of Moh yet," he said. "You want to time your moments well when you're an older athlete. He's sliding into better and better fitness.

"So many athletes this time of year are either maintaining or going backwards and hanging on. [Moh's] still getting better and I'm trying to be optimistic he's going to time this perfectly for Budapest."

But in the 5,000 and 10,000, Ahmed's toughest opponents pulled away late and proved stronger at closing the race.

Standing atop the medal podium at worlds or the Olympics remains the motivation for the native of St. Catharines, Ont., whose contract with Nike runs through next year's Summer Games in Paris.

"I've been inching closer these last eight years. I've tasted the podium," he said. "The biggest driver is to get what I don't have, which is gold or two medals [one each in the 5,000 and 10,000]. That's very hard to do."

Ahmed is scheduled to return to the Diamond League professional track and field circuit in a 5,000 race on Aug. 31 in Zurich and hopes to end his season at the Sept. 16-17 Prefontaine Classic, host of the Diamond League Final in Eugene.

In other action, Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Kyra Constantine and Grace Konrad from Canada were fourth in the women's 4x400 relay in 3:22.42, 1.38 seconds behind the bronze medallists from Great Britain.

WATCH | Canadian women inch closer to national record in 4x400m relay:

Netherlands victorious in women's 4x400m relay final, Canada just misses podium at worlds Duration 6:45 The Netherlands wins the gold medal in the women's 4x400 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships. Canada finishes fourth with a season-best time of 3:22.42.

They lowered their 3:23.29 season best from Saturday. Charmaine Crooks, Molly Killingbeck, Jillian Richardson-Briscoe and Marita Payne-Wiggins boast a Canadian-record 3:21.21 from the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Canada earned six medals in Budapest — two more than last year — and tied Spain for second with four gold behind the United States' 12.

Canadian marathoners inside top 30

Earlier Sunday, Rory Linkletter cracked the top-20 at his second consecutive worlds, finishing 19th to lead a trio of Canadians who finished under two hours 16 minutes on a hot and humid Sunday morning.

The Calgary-born Linkletter led the way in two hours 12 minutes 16 seconds, his first race in eight weeks since placing 17th on the road at the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.

Linkletter sat 60th at the 10-kilometre mark of Sunday's 42.2 km race. He told Canadian Running he couldn't have executed a 41-position climb to the finish any better, given the conditions.

"I felt the best I ever felt in the middle of a marathon; the course was exceptional," added the 27-year-old, who holds dual citizenship after moving from Canada at the age of six. The Arizona resident became a U.S. citizen three years ago.

WATCH | Full coverage of Sunday's afternoon events from Budapest:

World Athletics Championships Budapest: Day 9 afternoon session Duration 2:27:33 Catch the best track and field athletes in the world compete for a spot on the podium from Budapest, Hungary.

Sunday was the seventh marathon for Linkletter and his second fastest behind the 2:10:24 effort at last year's world marathon in Eugene, Ore., where he was 20th.

It was a tough first few month of 2023 for Linkletter. In January, he pulled out of the Houston Half Marathon after being "riddled with illness" a month earlier. He also withdrew from the London Marathon in April due to an issue with his IT [iliotibial] band, a thick band of fibrous tissue that runs on the outside of the leg.

Ben Preisner of Milton, Ont., was 28th on Sunday in 2:15:02, followed by Justin Kent of Surrey, B.C., who clocked 2:15:26 for 30th of 60 finishers. Twenty-four athletes didn't finish, including 2024 champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia, who said he dealt with stomach issues.

Victor Kiplangat of Uganda executed his game plan to near perfection, pulling away late to win in 2:08:53, edging Maru Teferi of Israel by 19 seconds. Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia took home bronze (2:09:19).

"It was hard today because it was so hot, but I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather," the 23-year-old Kiplangat said. "I always felt I had the power."

WATCH | Full coverage of Sunday's morning session:

World Athletics Championships Budapest: Day 9 morning session Duration 2:34:58 Catch some of the best track and field athletes in the world compete in the marathon from Budapest, Hungary.

Preisner, the 2020 Olympian who now lives in Vancouver, was also 28th in the world marathon last summer.

On June 23, he was 10th on the track at the Canadian 10,000-metre championships in Langley, B.C.

Preisner, 27, will continue to strive to reach the 2:08:10 men's automatic qualifying standard for the Paris Olympic marathon next summer.

The 28-year-old Kent prepared for Sunday's race by running the Prague Marathon in May, finishing 10th in 2:13:07. He finished third the following month at the Canadian Half Marathon Championships in Winnipeg.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Canada's historic Saturday at worlds:

Marco Arop & Pierce LePage strike gold, Warner & Mitton win silver on Day 8 of Worlds | Recap | Athletics North Duration 6:38 An historic day for Canada as Arop and LePage become the first-ever Canadian world champions in their events, while Sarah Mitton and Damian Warner land on the podium for a 4 medal haul on Day 8. All this and more in our Athletics North Day 8 recap.

