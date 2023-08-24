Canadian racewalker Evan Dunfee snags another 4th-place finish at World Athletics Championships

The Day 6 afternoon session features finals in the long jump and 400m on the men's side. On the women’s we will hammer throw, 100m hurdles, and 400m hurdles finals.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Day 6 afternoon session at the World Athletics Championships. CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis and Perdita Felicien will host the live coverage, which includes events such as the men's 200 semifinals and women's hammer throw final.

Canadian racewalker Evan Dunfee will be going home with a pair of fourth-place finishes from the World Athletics Championships.

The 32-year-old from Richmond, B.C., ended up just off the podium in Thursday's 35-kilometre event in Budapest, blazing to a season's-best time of two hours 25 minutes 28 seconds.

That time was 13 seconds off the bronze-medal-winning time of Japan's Masatora Kawano.

Spain's Álvaro Martín won gold in 2:24:30, while Brian Daniel Pintado of Ecuador (2:24:34) took silver.

WATCH | Dunfee finishes 4th in men's 35km racewalk event: B.C.'s Evan Dunfee just misses the podium, finishing 4th again in world 35km race walk Duration 2:01 After finishing fourth in the 20km race walk, Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., finished fourth again in the men's 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Dunfee also finished fourth in the 20km event on Saturday, setting a Canadian record in the process. He said he was battling a hamstring injury entering the race.

"There was a moment there where I wasn't sure I was going to finish the race, but the adrenaline or whatever it was kicked in and I was able to regroup and hobble, for lack of a better word, across the finish line," Dunfee told CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo.

"Some silver lining there as well that I was actually able to get to that finish line, but being so close to another medal, it is a little heartbreaking, I am disappointed, but that's sport."

Evan Dunfee is 4th in the 🌎 in the 20K & 35K Racewalk!<br><br>Dunfee started off Day 6 here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Budapest2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Budapest2023</a> with a great performance and Season’s Best time of 2:25:28 in the 35K Racewalk placing 4th 🇨🇦😮‍💨<br><br>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/EvanDunfee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@evandunfee</a> you are incredible! <a href="https://t.co/faShiDneFk">pic.twitter.com/faShiDneFk</a> —@AthleticsCanada

Thursday is shaping up to be a busy day for Canadian athletes — several will be either competing for a medal or trying to advance to the next round of their event.

Camryn Rogers, last year's women's hammer throw runner-up, competes in the final of her event at 2:26 p.m. ET.

Watch Athletics North every day during the World Athletics Championships on CBCSports.ca and CBC Sports YouTube Channel for a rundown of the day's top stories and events. Rob Pizzo will be joined by our track and field analysts, including Morgan Campbell, to bring you the latest storylines.

Meanwhile, Canada's Moh Ahmed booked his spot in Sunday's men's 5,000 final.

The 32-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., placed third in his heat at 13:33.16.

Ahmed, who placed sixth in the 10,000 earlier in Budapest, is aiming to add to his 5,000 medal collection which included silver from the Tokyo Olympics and bronze from the 2019 worlds.

WATCH | Ahmed advances to 5,000 final:

Ontario's Mohammed Ahmed advances to 5,000 metre final at worlds Duration 1:13 Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., ran to a time of 13:33.16 in the second heat of the 5,000 metre race, good enough to advance to the final at the World Athletics Championships.

Reigning Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei did not start the race. The Ugandan won 10,000 gold earlier at the meet.

Guatemala's Luis Grivalja was the fastest qualifier at 13:32.72.

Ben Flanagan, of Kitchener, Ont., was eliminated after placing 11th in the first heat at 13:38.69.

Action also includes the semifinals of the 200 events. However, the men's semis were delayed after two carts, one of which was carrying some competitors, crashed into each other.

While everyone appears to be OK, the semifinal race has been delayed. —@CBCOlympics

For a full chronological breakdown of what (and who) to watch today, click here.