Aaron Brown leads trio of Canadian men into 200m semis at World Athletics Championships

There will be plenty of Canadian content in the men's 200-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Sprinters Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse all qualified for the semis with their results in Wednesday's heats in the Hungarian capital.

Toronto's Brown had the fastest time among the three Canadians, posting a 20.08-second time and finishing second in his heat, and fourth overall.

Rodney, of Etobicoke, Ont., posted a season's best time of 20.18, good enough for the sixth-fastest time in the heats.

Reigning Olympic champion De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., finished in 20.28 and was 12th among all sprinters.

Canadians Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse advance to men's world 200m semis Duration 36:14 Great Britain's Zarnel Hughes was the only sprinter to run a sub-20 second time (19.99 seconds), while Canadians Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse advanced to the semifinals of the men's 200-metre event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

American 100m champs get off to a fast start in 200

Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles each kicked off their quest for a second medal at the world championships by easily winning their 200 heats.

Noah Lyles breaks down his 200m win from Oregon 2022 where he 'felt like he was in a movie' Duration 10:42 The American sprinter has some fond memories of that day and breaks down everything from feeling alone during the race to the shirt rip and who inspired it.

Richardson finished in 22.16 seconds and Lyles in 20.05 in a pair of no-drama returns to the track after they gave the United States the first sweep of the 100m at a worlds since 2017, when Justin Gatlin and Tori Bowie won in London.

Three women who have run faster than Richardson in the 200 this year — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, St. Lucia's Julien Alfred and the United States' Gabby Thomas — also qualified easily.

Defending 800 Olympic and world champion Athing Mu, who wavered on running at the worlds through much of the summer, showed up and won her opening heat.

Heats for the women's 5,000, where Faith Kipyegon opens her quest for a second medal after winning the 1,500 on Tuesday, were moved to the evening session because of the heat. The temperature in Budapest reached 32 C at noon, with the 55 per cent humidity making it feel like 34 C.

There are four medals on the line in the evening session of Day 5 at the worlds: in women's pole vault, the men's 1,500, the women's 400 and the men's 400 hurdles.

The hurdles race will feature two-time world champion Karsten Warholm of Norway, defending champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and Rai Benjamin of the United States, who has finished second at the last two worlds and the Tokyo Olympics.

In Tokyo, Benjamin's 46.17 was the second-fastest time ever but he finished behind Warholm, whose 45.94 in that race remains the world record.