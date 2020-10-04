Canada's Tristan Woodfine hits Olympic standard in personal-best time at London Marathon

Canada's Tristan Woodfine ran below the Olympic qualifying standard of two hours 11 minutes 30 seconds on Sunday, finishing the London Marathon in a personal-best 2:10:51.

The native of Cobden, Ont., began pushing the pace around the 25-kilometre mark of the 42.2 km race and was on track for a 2:10:15 finish at 30 km. Woodfine was 27th in the 38-man field through the first 5 km and steadily moved closer to the lead pack, reaching 13th at 40 km and finishing 14th.

Last October, Woodfine clocked a 2:13:16 PB to finish second among Canadian men at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, a two-minute drop from his previous best of 2:15:19 just nine months earlier at the Houston Marathon in January 2019.

Woodfine was excited to see how he would perform in London after a strong summer of training that included four or five quality long runs of 30-40 km on a 1.8 km flat loop course near his home in the Ottawa Valley.

"I think he's going to surprise some people," Canadian record-holder Cam Levins said of Woodfine in an interview with CBC Sports after they trained together earlier this year in Kenya. "If he's even in similar shape to what he was in Kenya, he'll do awesome."

Sunday's men's elite-only race was contested in a "secure biosphere" or bubble on a 2.15 km loop sealed off from the public around St. James' Park in central London, replacing the traditional tour of city streets due to the coronavirus pandemic. Runners completed 19 laps, plus 1,345 metres en route to the iconic finish on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata wins in sprint finish

The addition of 5,000- and 10,000-metre track work to his summer training, Woodfine said, made the slower-type marathon workouts "more relaxing and easy."

"[London] might be the fastest marathon course I get to run in my career so I'm excited to have had the buildup I've had," the 27-year-old told CBC Sports. "I've been able to hit times and paces I've never hit before. Anytime I do similar workouts to my Toronto build I've been running much faster, so I take a lot of confidence from that."

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata ended Eliud Kipchoge's four-year winning run on Sunday in a sprint finish in 2:05:41, 1-100th of a second ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba, while Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third in 2:05:45. Kipchoge, the world record-holder from Kenya, placed eighth in 2:06:49.

Levins, who was spotted walking late in Sunday's race, dropped out of his third marathon before the finish at 42.2 km. The Black Creek, B.C., native was 12th through 35 km and on pace to finish 5-100ths of a second off his 2:09:25 national mark from his debut marathon in 2018 at the Toronto event.

Sorry everyone I ended up frozen out there today. Won’t let this fitness go to waste though and I’ll be back out there soon! Congrats to Tristan Woodfine. You the man! —@CamLevins

The 31-year-old, who has yet to achieve the Olympic standard, had only ramped up his training for London in late August, yet was "ready for something really quick with the right day." By comparison, a typical marathon buildup can last 12 to 18 weeks.

Levins didn't gain entry to the 40th London Marathon until Aug. 23, two days after running a 1:02:12 half marathon in a time trial on a non-certified flat course on Sauvie Island near his home in Portland, Ore. His 1:02:14 PB was set on Jan. 19 in Houston.

Before Sunday's race, Levins said he was in "considerably better shape" than he was in August following a month of altitude training in Utah and gave a nod to two-time Canadian marathon champion Jim Finlayson, his coach of less than a year.

Kenya's Kosgei retains women's title

Levins went through 15 km in 45:11 on Sunday, only 40 seconds behind Kipchoge, and was on a 2:08 pace through 30 km.

Calgary resident Trevor Hofbauer is the only other Canadian male to have secured a spot in Tokyo after he gained an automatic berth as top Canadian in the men's race at last year's Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

In the women's race, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya took a commanding lead entering the final lap and retained her title, stopping the clock in 2:18:58 in cold and wet conditions.

Sara Hall became the first American woman to finish on the podium since Deena Kastor won the London Marathon in 2006, placing second in a personal-best 2:22:01 ahead of world champion Ruth Chepngetich (2:22:05) of Kenya, whom she overtook with metres remaining.

Sara was in 3rd, Chepngetich in second but her last 5k (to 40k) was 18:13, Sara’s split was 17:11. <br><br>Sara kept the momentum going and closed on Chepngetich, AND PASSED her in the home stretch! So proud of her build up and her effort today! <br><br>2nd place at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonMarathon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonMarathon</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pb1v5ndJTO">pic.twitter.com/Pb1v5ndJTO</a> —@JoshCox

Kosgei, the 26-year-old world record-holder, comfortably won her duel with Chepngetich, the world champion. Kosgei broke for home with 11 km remaining to leave Chepngetich, who had looked the stronger in the mid-stages of the race, far behind.

"The weather was not good so we struggled," Kosgei said. "I struggled up to the moment I finished.

"We have not prepared well due to the pandemic. I will be prepared for good results next year."