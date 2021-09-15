Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

WADA advisory group to review whether cannabis should remain banned substance

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson forced to miss Olympics after positive test

Thomson Reuters ·
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was forced to miss the Tokyo Olympics 100 metres after testing positive for cannabis. On Tuesday, the World Anti-Doping Agency said it was launching a review into whether the substance should remain banned. (Alvarez Pupo/Getty Images)

An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.

The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100 meters, has said she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

WATCH | Bring It In discusses Richardson's positive test:

Sha’Carri Richardson's positive cannabis test

2 months ago
11:17
Morgan Campbell is joined by Dave Zirin and Meghan McPeak to discuss Sha’Carri Richardson’s positive cannabis test and her subsequent one month suspension from competition. 11:17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    now