USA Track and Field supports postponement of Tokyo Olympics

USA Track and Field has asked the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo, scheduled to run from July 24-Aug. 9.

Moving forward amid spreading coronavirus 'not in best interest of our athletes'

USA Track and Field wants the Tokyo Olympics postponed, saying it would not be in the best interest of sprinters Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, top, and their American teammates in light of the current worldwide coronavirus outbreak. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/File)

USA Track and Field, the governing body of American athletics, on Saturday called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

The federation, in a letter to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee chief executive Sarah Hirshland, asked the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games which are scheduled to run from July 24-Aug. 9.

"We certainly understand the ramifications of this request, and the realities of trying to coordinate the logistics of a postponed Olympic Games around the schedules of other athletes, sport federations, key stakeholders etc., but the alternative of moving forward in light of the current global situation would not be in the best interest of our athletes [as difficult as that decision might be]," USATF chief executive Max Siegel said in the letter.

The U.S. track and field federation joined another leading U.S. Olympic sport, USA Swimming, in seeking a delay to the Games.

