Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

U.S. sprinter Randolph Ross banned 3 years for fake email in anti-doping violation

United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities.

Back-to-back NCAA champion ineligible for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Associated Press ·
Randolph Ross, of the U.S., prepares to compete in round one of the men's 400m heats on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he'll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Ross had been provisionally suspended on the eve of his 400-metre preliminary race at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, about a month after officials could not locate him to take a doping test — his third whereabouts failure in a 12-month period.

Ross had provided a copy of an automatic email "allegedly confirming an update made to his whereabouts information for the relevant period," the AIU said.

The sprinter "immediately admitted" that he had altered the email when he was questioned by the AIU representatives, the unit said.

Ross won his second straight title in the 400 meters at NCAA championships in June.

Ross won an Olympic gold medal as part of the 4x400m squad at the Tokyo Games in 2021, though he didn't compete in the final. In the 400, he was eliminated in the heats in Tokyo.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now