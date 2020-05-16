Reigning Olympic champ Stefanidi beats Alysha Newman in virtual pole vault event

A laughing Alysha Newman called it the "happiest" third-place performance of her pole vault career.

Under a mostly sunny sky in Bolton, Ont., the Canadian women's indoor/outdoor record holder made 21 successful jumps in 30 minutes at four metres but fell short of reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi, who cleared 25 consecutive times before a failed attempt en route to a winning total of 34 from Athens, Greece.

Two-time U.S. indoor winner Katie Nageotte was second in the remote competition contested during the coronavirus pandemic, clearing the bar 30 times over two 15-minutes sessions from her training facility in Marietta, Ga.

The trio combined for 85 clearances, which was 13 short of the total compiled by Renaud Lavillenie and Mondo Duplantis (36 apiece) and Sam Kendricks at five metres from each of their backyards on May 3 in first running of the Ultimate Garden Clash. The women had envisioned a combined 100 clearances and grabbing bragging rights.

Newman, 25, started slow, missing her first attempt and twice in five tries, but the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion got into a groove when she made her final four jumps in three minutes before the five-minute halftime.

Newman said the excitement of being part of the event caused her to rush as a teammate pointed out she was returning to the start of the runway after a jump in 20 seconds, or 10 seconds quicker than she intended.

"Next time, I'm going to take a deep breath [after each jump] and walk back, not jog and listen to my body," she told reporters, adding her stomach began to cramp in the second half.

Newman went 8-for-8 coming out of the half before registering her fourth and final failure on the day. With more misses than her opponents — Stefanidi had two to Nageotte's one — Newman lost valuable time since only she could reset the bar.

A practice on Wednesday marked Newman's first jumping in three weeks after she moved out of a warehouse she rented with coach Doug Wood for winter training after her training facility, Bolton Pole Vault, was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really, really proud of myself by coming out here and still [doing] 21 jumps in 30 minutes," said Newman, who was also hurt by the fact she stopped her approach on the runway a few times, unlike Stefanidi and Nageotte, and was forced to reset.

WATCH | The full 'Ultimate Garden Clash' event:

Pole vault stars Alysha Newman, Katerina Stefanidi and Katie Nageotte compete from their own training facilities. 1:06:23

"At the end of the day," she said, "this was for everyone watching. We want to educate people on pole vault. We want to show them how physical it is and how mental it is. It's such a precision sport with wind and x-factors."

Stefanidi held a three-jump advantage (26-23) over Nageotte midway through the second half and increased it to five with five minutes left.

Besides Canada, Greece and the U.S., Saturday's event attracted viewers from several other countries, including Italy, Barbados, Israel, Australia and Mexico.