Gold-medal favourite Trayvon Bromell runs fastest 100-metre this year

American Trayvon Bromell underlined his credentials as the Tokyo Olympics 100 meters gold medal favourite on Saturday by running the fastest time this year of 9.77 seconds at the New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida.

Thomson Reuters ·
American Trayvon Bromell, pictured earlier this year, posted the fastest 100m time this year with a time of 9.77 seconds at the New Life Invitational on Saturday in Miramar, Florida. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bromell becomes the ninth man to dip under 9.80 seconds, slashing nearly a 10th of a second off his personal best of 9.84.

Marvin Bracey of the United States was second in 9.85 followed by Chris Royster in 10.08.

