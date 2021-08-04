American Sydney McLaughlin wipes out own world record to seize gold in women's 400m hurdles
Fellow American Dalilah Muhammad wins silver, Netherlands' Femke Bol claims bronze
Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-metre-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad.
McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 metres to top the defending Olympic champion. Muhammad's time of of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin's old record of 51.9, set at Olympic trials last month.
Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.
McLaughlin and Muhammad have been trading the world record, and the wins, for two years now. Muhammad first broke the mark at U.S. Nationals in 2019, then lowered it again. to 52.16, at the world championships in Doha.
McLaughlin broke that record earlier this summer at Olympic trials, running her 51.90 to become the first woman to crack the 52-seconds barrier.
