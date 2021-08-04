Skip to Main Content

Andre De Grasse's 200m Olympic gold ignites Canadian celebration

Andre De Grasse, the first Canadian to win a gold medal in the 200m since Percy Williams in 1928, clocked in with a national-record time of 19.62 seconds.

Marcus Rebelo · CBC Sports ·
The Markham, Ont., native finished ahead of American Kenneth Bednarek, who captured silver with a time of 19.68, while his fellow countrymen Noah Lyles took bronze in 19.74. (Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images)

With his signature strong finish in the men's 200-metre, Canada's Andre De Grasse crossed the line first to become Olympic champion.

The Markham, Ont., native finished ahead of a pair of Americans — Kenneth Bednarek, who captured silver with a time of 19.68, and Noah Lyles, who won bronze with 19.74.

Congratulatory social media messages and celebrations commenced after the 26-year-old's historic win.

Fellow Canadian athletes and Olympians chimed in, in support of their compatriot following the gold-medal race.

De Grasse shared his post-race celebration to Instagram. 

His partner Nia Ali — an Olympic medallist and world champion hurdler from the United States — admired the Canadian's performance in Tokyo. 

Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth in the 200m final with a time of 20.20.

Brown revealed the motivation behind his run and congratulated his Canadian teammate. 

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)
Related Stories

