Andre De Grasse's 200m Olympic gold ignites Canadian celebration
Markham, Ont., native wins 1st Canadian gold in 200m since Percy Williams in 1928
With his signature strong finish in the men's 200-metre, Canada's Andre De Grasse crossed the line first to become Olympic champion.
The Markham, Ont., native finished ahead of a pair of Americans — Kenneth Bednarek, who captured silver with a time of 19.68, and Noah Lyles, who won bronze with 19.74.
Congratulatory social media messages and celebrations commenced after the 26-year-old's historic win.
Mr. Mayor, we like your style. <a href="https://t.co/SRxqbnUZbe">https://t.co/SRxqbnUZbe</a>—@AthleticsCanada
GOLD!!! Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCanadaGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCanadaGo</a> 🥇🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/2ZQhDqx1Hc">https://t.co/2ZQhDqx1Hc</a>—@JustinTrudeau
Watching Andre winning Gold.<br>Welcome to the club!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/champions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#champions</a> 🥇 <a href="https://t.co/QEDSS2qhRY">pic.twitter.com/QEDSS2qhRY</a>—@donovanbailey
Welcome to the 200m club, Andre de Grasse. Usain has been waiting for you. 🥇 <a href="https://t.co/FdSYf12vqJ">pic.twitter.com/FdSYf12vqJ</a>—@Olympics
Andre De Gold!🏅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SBAAlumi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SBAAlumi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> <a href="https://t.co/OhfPG4wClx">https://t.co/OhfPG4wClx</a>—@sbabball
I will always remember this image of Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse. The sacrifice…the emotion…the love for his country. This picture says a thousand words. <a href="https://t.co/oLh6LWGiHo">pic.twitter.com/oLh6LWGiHo</a>—@Sid_Seixeiro
If we end up naming a school after our newest gold medalist, the most Canadian thing would be to call it De Grasse Junior High.—@ian_mendes
Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> on your gold medal win!<br><br>The Toronto Sign will be lit in gold to celebrate your win.<br><br>You’ve made the entire GTA and all of Canada so proud!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/xFI5bq7haE">pic.twitter.com/xFI5bq7haE</a>—@JohnTory
This photo is everything. Congrats to Andre De Grasse on Olympic GOLD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/vKPlSD8iYs">pic.twitter.com/vKPlSD8iYs</a>—@nadineyousif_
Andre De Grasse is definitely one of Canada’s coolest athletes—@_kishanmistry
🚨 TORONTO MANS EXCELLENCE 🚨<br><br>Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a>! 🥇<a href="https://t.co/GfjiLrdllB">https://t.co/GfjiLrdllB</a>—@Toronto
Fellow Canadian athletes and Olympians chimed in, in support of their compatriot following the gold-medal race.
I know we have been talking a lot about mother’s competing at this Olympics but how nice was it to see <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> celebrate his Gold Medal performance with his kids! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Priceless?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Priceless</a>—@MandyBujold
HES GOLD 🥇 !!! Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> ! 🇨🇦—@janinebeckie
WOW <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> bringing gold back to Canada winning the 200m! 🇨🇦<br>CONGRATULATIONS <a href="https://t.co/gJPknIYWbz">pic.twitter.com/gJPknIYWbz</a>—@markmcmorris
I see you too... Gold Member! 🥇🇨🇦🙌🏿 <br><br>I know I’ll get jam if I don’t say this...big up Scarborough too 😂👏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/yJElIS630I">pic.twitter.com/yJElIS630I</a>—@PKSubban1
Andre!!!!!!!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦—@dmatheson8
Imagine both of your parents being Olympic gold medalists? Talk about good genes! Unbelievable! ❤️👊🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/lspOoVubjt">pic.twitter.com/lspOoVubjt</a>—@maxdomi
De Grasse shared his post-race celebration to Instagram.
His partner Nia Ali — an Olympic medallist and world champion hurdler from the United States — admired the Canadian's performance in Tokyo.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth in the 200m final with a time of 20.20.
Brown revealed the motivation behind his run and congratulated his Canadian teammate.
Thank you all for the support! This one stings but I’ll grow from this and come back hungrier<br><br>Have to make sure my son knows his dad will always get back up and go harder<br><br>Congrats to the new Olympic champ <a href="https://twitter.com/De6rasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@De6rasse</a> 🥇jeez 🔥<br><br>See y’all in the relay 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/EBwFk5Z1Hg">pic.twitter.com/EBwFk5Z1Hg</a>—@KingsleySC
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?