Watch Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown run for Olympic gold in men's 200m final
Canada's Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will both compete in the men's 200-metre final on Wednesday, scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. ET.
Olympic Games Morning has live athletics coverage; 200 final begins at 8:55 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the track and field competitions at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
The two Canadian sprinters booked their spots in the final with big performances in the heats and semifinals on Tuesday.
De Grasse, a 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., sprinted to a personal best and Canadian record 19.73 seconds in his semifinal.
Brown, 29, of Toronto, ran a season's best time of 19.99 to win his semifinal and book a ticket in the title race with De Grasse.
WATCH | De Grasse runs fastest time in semis, sets Canadian record:
