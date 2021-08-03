Canada's De Grasse, Brown will race for Olympic gold in men's 200m final
There will be two Canadians sprinting for gold in the men’s 200m final at the Olympics. Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown burned up the track inside Olympic Stadium on a scorching night in Tokyo to earn spots in Wednesday night’s final.
Final will be run on Wednesday
Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown burned up the track inside Olympic Stadium on a scorching night in Tokyo to earn spots in Wednesday night's final.
De Grasse finished in a time of 19.73 seconds, winning his heat in a new personal best that also set a Canadian record.
Brown, who looked smooth and confident in his heat earlier in the day, won his heat in 19.99, a season's best time for the sprinter.
More to come.
