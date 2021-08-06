Moh Ahmed wins his 1st Olympic track medal, earning silver for Canada in men's 5,000 metres
Moh Ahmed charged to the finish line to earn a silver medal on Friday in Tokyo, posting a time of 12 minutes 58.61 seconds on a hot and humid evening at Olympic Stadium.
Canadian record holder. North America's fastest 5,000-metre runner of all time. And now, an Olympic medallist.
