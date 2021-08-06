Skip to Main Content

Moh Ahmed wins his 1st Olympic track medal, earning silver for Canada in men's 5,000 metres

Moh Ahmed charged to the finish line to earn a silver medal on Friday in Tokyo, posting a time of 12 minutes 58.61 seconds on a hot and humid evening at Olympic Stadium.

National record holder crosses finish line in 12:58.61 behind Cheptegei

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports
Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., won an Olympic silver medal in the men's 5,000 metres on Friday in Tokyo. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Canadian record holder. North America's fastest 5,000-metre runner of all time. And now, an Olympic medallist.

Moh Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., charged to the finish line to earn silver on Friday in Tokyo, posting a time of 12 minutes 58.61 seconds on a hot and humid evening at Olympic Stadium.

More to come

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo offers fun facts about Canada's athletics team:

Moh Ahmed advances to men's 5,000-metre final

3 days ago
4:39
Moh Ahmed from St. Catharines, Ont. secures a spot in the men's 5,000-metre final as he finishes second in his heat. 4:39

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

