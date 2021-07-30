Canada's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu knocked out early in women's 800m heats

With a fourth-place finish on Friday in Tokyo, Canada's Melissa Bishop-Nriagu won't get the chance to avenge her Rio heartbreak.

The 32-year-old missed qualifying for the women's 800-metre semifinals with a time of two minutes 2.11 seconds, good for fourth in her heat.

Bishop-Nriagu was passed for third — and automatic qualification — in the final 100 metres, and held on to one of the six wild-card qualifying spots until three women passed her in the last of six heats. The Canadian wound up 28th overall. The semifinals, featuring 24 runners, are scheduled for Saturday in Tokyo.

The Eganville, Ont., native owns the Canadian record in the distance at 1:57.02 and had a season-best of 1:58.36.

Five years ago, Bishop-Nriagu placed fourth at the Rio Olympics, missing a bronze medal by 13 one-hundredths of a second. Since then, she became a mom to daughter Corinne in 2018 and battled injury in 2019 before reaching Tokyo 2020.

Now, another fourth-place finish — this time much earlier in the process than in 2016 — will end Bishop-Nriagu's Olympics early.

Canada's Lindsey Butterworth (2:02.45) and Madeleine Kelly (2:02.39) also failed to qualify for the women's 800 semis.

Hughes, Gay advance

Meanwhile, a pair of Canadian men qualified for the 3,000-metre steeplechase.

Looking to build on his 10th-place finish from Rio, 31-year-old Matthew Hughes ran a season-best 8:13.56, the seventh fastest time of the day. The Oshawa, Ont., native went out slowly in the first kilometre before ultimately finishing fourth in his heat.

Olympic rookie John Gay also started out his Games strongly, putting together a personal-best 8:16.99. Gay, 24 of Kelowna, B.C., employed the same strategy as Hughes, with a slow start aided by a strong finish.

The top three racers in each of three heats, plus the next six fastest runners, qualified for the final on Aug. 2.

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma finished nine-tenths of a second ahead of Japan's Ryuji Miura at 8:09.83 in the opening heat to record the fastest qualifying time.