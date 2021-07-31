'I'm focused': Andre De Grasse shows incredible composure, posts best time in 100m heats

Canada's Andre De Grasse hasn't lost a step.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran his 100-metre heat in a blistering 9.91 seconds, the best time of the night, as the race to determine the world's fastest man got off to a blazing start in Tokyo.

De Grasse's time is the same time he ran in Rio in 2016 when he won a bronze medal.

It is also only 1-100th of a second slower than his personal best.

Before getting off to a clean start, there were two false starts in De Grasse's heat.

The two other Canadians running to tonight, Gavin Smellie and Bismark Boateng failed to qualify.

The top three runners in each of the seven heats plus the next three fastest times move on to the semifinals.

The world's fastest man coming into tonight, Trayvon Bromell of the United States had to sweat it out after finishing fourth in his heat, but his 10.03 was enough to advance.

