Watch Andre De Grasse compete in the Olympic men's 100m semifinals

Canada's Andre De Grasse will compete in the men's 100-metre semifinal races on Sunday, which are slated to begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran his 100m heat in a blistering 9.91 seconds, the best time of all sprinters in Saturday's heats.

Andre De Grasse advances to 100m semifinals with fastest time of all heats

That finish also equalled De Grasse's time from Rio 2016, when he won a bronze medal.

It is also only 1-100th of a second slower than his personal best.

The men's 100m final race is scheduled for Sunday at 8:50 a.m. ET, where a new Olympic champion will be crowned.

