Watch Andre De Grasse compete in the Olympic men's 100m semifinals

Canada's Andre De Grasse will compete in the men's 100-metre semifinal races on Sunday, which are slated to begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of the semifinals begins at 6:15 a.m. ET, final at 8:50 a.m. ET

Olympic Games Morning - Featuring the Men's 100m Final

Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the track and field events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran his 100m heat in a blistering 9.91 seconds, the best time of all sprinters in Saturday's heats.

WATCH | De Grasse advances to semifinal with blistering run: 

Andre De Grasse advances to 100m semifinals with fastest time of all heats

Canada's Andre De Grasse runs 9.91 seconds and moves on to the 100m semifinals 2:53

That finish also equalled De Grasse's time from Rio 2016, when he won a bronze medal.

It is also only 1-100th of a second slower than his personal best.

The men's 100m final race is scheduled for Sunday at 8:50 a.m. ET, where a new Olympic champion will be crowned.

WATCH | CBC Sports explains the 100m dash: 

CBC Sports Explains: The 100m dash

The 100m dash is the most electrifying 10 seconds in sports. Usain Bolt and Florence Griffith Joyner have been on top of the world for years, being the earth's fastest humans. But how fast can humans really run, and have we reached our peak? 7:06
