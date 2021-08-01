Watch Andre De Grasse compete in the Olympic men's 100m semifinals
Live coverage of the semifinals begins at 6:15 a.m. ET, final at 8:50 a.m. ET
Canada's Andre De Grasse will compete in the men's 100-metre semifinal races on Sunday, which are slated to begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.
The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran his 100m heat in a blistering 9.91 seconds, the best time of all sprinters in Saturday's heats.
That finish also equalled De Grasse's time from Rio 2016, when he won a bronze medal.
It is also only 1-100th of a second slower than his personal best.
The men's 100m final race is scheduled for Sunday at 8:50 a.m. ET, where a new Olympic champion will be crowned.
