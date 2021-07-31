Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Olympics after testing positive for human growth hormone

Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare on Saturday was provisionally suspended after testing positive for human growth hormone before the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement.

The 32-year-old, who has also won world championship medals in the 200 metres and the long jump and is competing in her fourth Olympics, had comfortably won her 100m heat on Friday with a time of 11.05 seconds, qualifying for Saturday's semifinal.

She was also due to compete in the 200m, as well as the 4x100m relay.

"The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo," the AIU said.

The unit said she tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19 and was informed of her suspension on Saturday.

Human growth hormone is on the list of banned substances.

Okagbare's silver medal from the Beijing Games was a result of her being upgraded in 2017 after the International Olympic Committee disqualified Russian athlete Tatyana Lebedeva due to a doping offence.

WATCH | The 100-metre dash, explained:

CBC Sports Explains: The 100m dash Sports 7:06 The 100m dash is the most electrifying 10 seconds in sports. Usain Bolt and Florence Griffith Joyner have been on top of the world for years, being the earth's fastest humans. But how fast can humans really run, and have we reached our peak? 7:06

U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final

Meanwhile, the United States' mixed 4x400m relay team has been reinstated into Saturday's final due to an official's error, a World Athletics spokesperson said, after they were disqualified on Friday for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone.

The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, were reinstated by jury decision, Tokyo 2020 organizers said Saturday.

The Dominican Republic team, which was also disqualified on Friday, has now also been reinstated to compete in the finals after a successful appeal, organizers said in a statement.

"Both teams have now been reinstated after appeal and will race in the first ever Olympic mixed relay final at 21:35," the statement read.

The American quartet had posted the fastest time in their heat on Friday, ahead of the Dominican Republic who posted a national record before being disqualified.

USA Track & Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the circumstances around their reinstatement.

Olympic organizers had not added the United States to the start list for the medal race by Saturday morning.