Olympic 100-metre, relay champion Lamont Jacobs shrugs off doping suspicions
Italian sprinter's ex-nutritionist allegedly being probed for connection with PEDs
Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has insisted he is not bothered by suspicions of doping raised by the media, and that hard work is to thank for his record-breaking exploits in Tokyo.
Jacobs became the first Italian to win 100-metre gold, setting a European record time of 9.80 seconds in the final, and was part of his country's triumphant 4x100 relay team.
The 26-year-old's performances led to media reports highlighting doping cases involving breakout stars in athletics, stories Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, described as "unpleasant."
"These controversies do not affect me," Jacobs told Il Messaggero on Monday.
"I know that I got here by making many sacrifices. I have been through disappointments and defeats, but I always got back up and rolled my sleeves up.
"If I have reached this point, it is only thanks to hard work. They can write what they want."
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
WATCH | De Grasse wins bronze with blazing finish:
Jacobs said on Saturday he had split from his former nutritionist once he heard Giacomo Spazzini was allegedly being investigated for a connection with performance-enhancing substances.
"This is something that honestly, I am not involved with, because from the very first moment we heard about this thing that happened, we stopped working with him," Jacobs said.
"But we are not worried, in fact the person was involved in a situation which was not his fault. At the end of the situation he was not considered guilty, so we are relaxed about it."
WATCH | CBC Sports explains the 100-metre dash:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?