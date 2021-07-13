Skip to Main Content

De Grasse 4th for 2nd straight Diamond League 100m race leading into Olympics

American Trayvon Bromell continues to show he'll be the man to beat in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics after clocking a winning time of 9.98 seconds at Tuesday’s Müller British Grand Prix in Gateshead, England for his first Diamond League victory of 2021. Canada's Andre De Grasse was fourth in 10.13.

Pre-Games favourite Trayvon Bromell posts 6th win in 7 races this season

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Andre De Grasse placed fourth for the second consecutive 100-metre race, crossing the line in 10.13 seconds at Tuesday's Müller British Grand Prix Diamond League event in Gateshead, England. He has run over 10 seconds four times in seven races this season. (Getty Images/File)

Trayvon Bromell continues to demonstrate he'll be the man to beat in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

The American sprinter won for the sixth time in seven races in the event this outdoor season, clocking 9.98 seconds at Tuesday's Müller British Grand Prix for his first Diamond League victory of 2021 before about 2,000 fans in Gateshead, England.

Bromell, 26, was fresh off a 10.01 performance at Diamond League Monaco on Friday and has a world-leading time of 9.77 this season.

Chijindu Ujah was second in Tuesday's race in 10.10, followed by fellow Brit and European champion Zharnel Hughes (10.13).

Andre De Grasse placed fourth for the second consecutive race, crossing the line in 10.13 in his final Diamond League event before the Olympics later this month after running 10-flat in Monaco. He has now run over 10 seconds four times in seven races this season.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., has yet to lower a 9.99 second best from his outdoor opener on April 17 in Gainesville, Fla., but De Grasse tends to shine on the biggest stage.

Bromell has won two of three showdowns this season against De Grasse, whom he battled during his college days in the NCAA. In April, Bromell posted a convincing victory in 9.88 over runner-up De Grasse (10.05) at the North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville.

De Grasse will be in tough in Tokyo as seven men, including Olympic-bound Bromell, Ronnie Baker (9.85) and Fred Kerley (9.86), have run faster in 2021 than his 9.90 personal best and silver-medal performance at the 2019 world championships.

11 races in 13-week stretch

Later Tuesday, De Grasse ran an impressive anchor leg in the 4x100 relay, leading Canada to a second-place finish in a season-best 38.29 seconds. Great Britain prevailed in a world-leading 38.27 while the Netherlands was third in 38.49.

Many of Canada's 57-member track and field team have stopped competing ahead of its pre-Olympic training camp in Gifu, Japan.

Tuesday was the 12th race overall in a 13-week stretch for De Grasse, who has run four times in the 200 and will race that event along with the 100 and 4x100 relay in Tokyo.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, De Grasse followed up his bronze and a then-personal-best time of 9.91 in the 100 with silver in the 200 before running the anchor leg with Aaron Brown, Akeem Haynes and Brendon Rodney to set a Canadian record of 37.64 en route to bronze.

