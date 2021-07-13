De Grasse 4th for 2nd straight Diamond League 100m race leading into Olympics
Pre-Games favourite Trayvon Bromell posts 6th win in 7 races this season
Trayvon Bromell continues to demonstrate he'll be the man to beat in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bromell, 26, was fresh off a 10.01 performance at Diamond League Monaco on Friday and has a world-leading time of 9.77 this season.
Chijindu Ujah was second in Tuesday's race in 10.10, followed by fellow Brit and European champion Zharnel Hughes (10.13).
Andre De Grasse placed fourth for the second consecutive race, crossing the line in 10.13 in his final Diamond League event before the Olympics later this month after running 10-flat in Monaco. He has now run over 10 seconds four times in seven races this season.
WATCH | De Grasse places 4th in Monaco:
Bromell has won two of three showdowns this season against De Grasse, whom he battled during his college days in the NCAA. In April, Bromell posted a convincing victory in 9.88 over runner-up De Grasse (10.05) at the North Florida Invitational in Jacksonville.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
De Grasse will be in tough in Tokyo as seven men, including Olympic-bound Bromell, Ronnie Baker (9.85) and Fred Kerley (9.86), have run faster in 2021 than his 9.90 personal best and silver-medal performance at the 2019 world championships.
11 races in 13-week stretch
Later Tuesday, De Grasse ran an impressive anchor leg in the 4x100 relay, leading Canada to a second-place finish in a season-best 38.29 seconds. Great Britain prevailed in a world-leading 38.27 while the Netherlands was third in 38.49.
Many of Canada's 57-member track and field team have stopped competing ahead of its pre-Olympic training camp in Gifu, Japan.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, De Grasse followed up his bronze and a then-personal-best time of 9.91 in the 100 with silver in the 200 before running the anchor leg with Aaron Brown, Akeem Haynes and Brendon Rodney to set a Canadian record of 37.64 en route to bronze.
WATCH | Meet Canada's Olympic track and field team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?