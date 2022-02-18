Canadian men's Olympic 4x100 team poised for silver after British team stripped of Tokyo medal
British sprinter CJ Ujah's sample contained banned substances
Canada is poised to be upgraded from bronze after Britain's 4x100-metre relay team was stripped of its silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics after C.J. Ujah's doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.
Ujah's sample taken in Japan in August contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.
Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but CAS said he claimed to have not knowingly or intentionally doped and that "the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement."
That argument was not accepted.
The Canadian team in the event included Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney. Italy won gold. China finished fourth and will be in line to be bumped up to bronze.
With files from CBC Sports
