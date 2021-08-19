Skip to Main Content
Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya feared reprisal after refusing to return home during Tokyo Olympics

Thomson Reuters ·
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics, poses for a picture with a red and white flag, which is a symbol of the opposition movement in Belarus, during a competition in Szczecin, Poland on Sunday. (Krzysztof Hadriana/Reuters)

Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety.

WATCH | Belarusian athlete says she was taken to airport against her will:

Tsimanouskaya says she was taken to the Tokyo airport against her will

17 days ago
2:48
Belarusian runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says she was removed from the national team and taken to Tokyo’s airport against her wishes because she criticized national coaches. 2:48

Belarus has been gripped by a sweeping crackdown on anti-government dissent following mass protests that erupted last year over a disputed election.

In an interview with the RBC television channel aired late on Wednesday, Tsimanouskaya said it can take three years to change sporting citizenship, but she hoped her application would be fast-tracked.

"We are now going to try to change my sporting citizenship so that I can compete for the Polish national team," she said. "I have decided to stay in Poland and compete for the Polish national team."

WATCH | Olympian says grandmother warned her not to come back to Belarus:

Olympian says grandmother warned her not to come back to Belarus

14 days ago
1:09
Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya describes an attempt by Belarusian officials to force her back home from Tokyo and her grandmother's intervention during a news conference in Warsaw Thursday. 1:09

 

