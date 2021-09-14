Andre De Grasse beats Gatlin, Kerley in season-ending 100m race

Canada's Andre De Grasse added one more win to conclude a spectacular season at the Galà dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Competing in the men's 100 metres, De Grasse bested American powerhouses Justin Gatlin and Fred Kerley to claim first place.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont. posted a time of 10.06 seconds. Kerley — the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist — placed second in 10.11 while Gatlin was third at 10.13.

De Grasse edged out the duo at the finish line, beaming afterward and grabbing Kerley by the shoulders.

"Last race of the season… thank you," De Grasse later wrote on Twitter.

The Olympic 200m champion and triple medallist in Tokyo finished his season on a winning note at the international athletics meeting hosted at the municipal stadium of Bellinzona.

He was also coming off recent performances in Zurich where he earned a pair of second-place finishes at the Diamond League Final.

Kerley had beaten the Canadian in the 100m in Switzerland, despite De Grasse tying his personal best of 9.89 seconds, which previously won him bronze in Tokyo.