Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey breaks 2-day-old women's world record in 10,000 metres
Gidey improves Sifan Hassan's recently set mark by 5.79 seconds
Letesenbet Gidey lowered the women's 10,000-metre world record on Tuesday, just two days after Sifan Hassan set the mark on the same track.
Gidey clocked 29 minutes, 1.03 seconds at the Ethiopian Olympic trials, which are being held in the Netherlands. Tsigie Gebreselama was second in 30:06.01.
Gidey took 5.79 seconds off Hassan's record set at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games. Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, had bettered the previous record — Ethiopian Almaz Ayana`s winning time at the 2016 Rio Olympics — by 10.63 seconds.
Gidey broke the 5,000-metre world record last October.
All four men's and women's 5,000 and 10,000 world records have been broken over the last 10 months, thanks in part to pacing lights on the track. On Tuesday, the blue lights on the inside of the track were moving at a world record pace.
