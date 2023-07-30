Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
ROUNDUP

Sarah Mitton golden in shot put at Canadian national trials, Craig Thorne wins 110m hurdles

Olympian Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., won the women's shot put event with a throw of 19.69 metres at the Canadian national trials on Saturday in Langley, B.C.

Mitton has 1 more meet before heading to world championships in mid-August

Nick Wells · The Canadian Press ·
A female competing in a shot put event is seen up close as she focuses mid-throw.
Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., won the women's shot put event at the Canadian track and field championships in Langley, B.C., on Saturday with a throw of 19.69 metres. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Olympian Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., won the women's shot put event with a throw of 19.69 metres at the Canadian national trials on Saturday in Langley, B.C.

"The consistency was there," she said. "The crowd here is amazing. The clapping and cheering really brings a big energy."

Mitton has one more meet in Memphis, Tenn., before heading to the world championships in mid-August.

Craig Thorne, from New Brunswick, won the gold medal in the men's 110-metre hurdles final with Olympian Damian Warner finishing second after failing to qualify for the 400 on Friday.

"It's a long time coming," Thorne said. "I haven't managed to win a big race like that in a while. I can't even get my head wrapped around what just happened."

Warner is competing in individual events at the national trials instead of the decathlon, where he is the reigning Olympic champion.

Alysha Newman of London, Ont., took home gold in the women's pole vault, finishing way ahead of her competitors with a final height of 4.73 metres.

Anicka Newell and Heather Abadie finished second and third with heights of 4.46 and 4.21 metres, respectively.

Marco Arop won the men's 800-metres title with a time of 1:44.64. Arop represented Canada in the 2020 Olympic Games and is the world bronze medallist in the 800.

WATCH l Toronto's Aaron Brown wins Saturday's men's 100-metre final:

Aaron Brown captures 5th straight men's 100m national title

1 day ago
Duration 3:17
Toronto's Aaron Brown wins the men's 100-metre final with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian track and field championships in Langley, B.C., for his sixth career title in the event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nick Wells

Nick Wells is a writer with The Canadian Press.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now