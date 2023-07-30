Sarah Mitton golden in shot put at Canadian national trials, Craig Thorne wins 110m hurdles

Olympian Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., won the women's shot put event with a throw of 19.69 metres at the Canadian national trials on Saturday in Langley, B.C.

"The consistency was there," she said. "The crowd here is amazing. The clapping and cheering really brings a big energy."

Mitton has one more meet in Memphis, Tenn., before heading to the world championships in mid-August.

Craig Thorne, from New Brunswick, won the gold medal in the men's 110-metre hurdles final with Olympian Damian Warner finishing second after failing to qualify for the 400 on Friday.

"It's a long time coming," Thorne said. "I haven't managed to win a big race like that in a while. I can't even get my head wrapped around what just happened."

Warner is competing in individual events at the national trials instead of the decathlon, where he is the reigning Olympic champion.

Alysha Newman of London, Ont., took home gold in the women's pole vault, finishing way ahead of her competitors with a final height of 4.73 metres.

Anicka Newell and Heather Abadie finished second and third with heights of 4.46 and 4.21 metres, respectively.

Marco Arop won the men's 800-metres title with a time of 1:44.64. Arop represented Canada in the 2020 Olympic Games and is the world bronze medallist in the 800.

