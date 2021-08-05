Jamaica's Hansle Parchment claims gold in men's 110m hurdles
American Grant Holloway finishes with silver, Jamaica's Ronald Levy wins bronze
Hansle Parchment of Jamaica has won gold in the 110-metre hurdles at the Olympics by overtaking American Grant Holloway right near the end.
Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.
Parchment won in his season's best time of 13.04 seconds.
Ryan Crouser wins shot put gold with Olympic record
Ryan Crouser has broken his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.
On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 metres to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.
The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 metres when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 metres.
In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?