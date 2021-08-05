Jamaica's Hansle Parchment claims gold in men's 110m hurdles

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica has won gold in the 110-metre hurdles at the Olympics by overtaking American Grant Holloway right near the end.

Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season's best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

Ryan Crouser wins shot put gold with Olympic record

Ryan Crouser has broken his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 metres to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 metres when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Ryan Crouser picked up the first track andfField gold medal of the Olympics for American men with his win in the men's shot put on Thursday in Tokyo. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 metres.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.