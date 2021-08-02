Puerto Rico's Camacho-Quinn wins women's 100m hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico powered ahead of American Keni Harrison in the women's 100-metre hurdles Monday, springing an upset and keeping the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win — a blowout in such a short race — over the world-record holder, Harrison. Jamaica's Megan Tapper finished third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games as the meet approaches its halfway point.

Camacho-Quinn's best time coming into the Olympics was 12.38. She ran a 12.26 in the semifinals that ranks fourth on the all-time list.

Tentoglou wins men's long jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece has edged Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria for the men's long jump gold medal with a winning jump on the last attempt.

Tentoglou's 8.41 metres in the last round equalled Echevarria's best mark but he won on a count back because he had the better of the next-best jumps.

Echevarria, jumping last, lost rhythm in his run-up and stopped before the board, kneeled on the ground and hit the runway with his hands.