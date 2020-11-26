Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

100-metre world champion Christian Coleman appeals doping ban

Men's 100-metre world champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for missing multiple doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.

American sprinter suspended 2 years for missed tests

The Associated Press ·
American sprinter Christian Coleman, see above at an indoor event in February, has appealed his ban according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Men's 100-metre world champion Christian Coleman has formally appealed against his two-year ban for missing multiple doping tests, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.

The court also received an appeal by the World Athletics governing body against a decision to clear women's 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser on a technicality despite facing similar charges as Coleman.

The verdicts in the separate cases will have a big impact on two of the most anticipated sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Coleman is challenging a two-year ban imposed last month by an independent tribunal at track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit.

WATCH | Coleman sprints to gold at world championships

Coleman claims 100m gold, De Grasse personal best for bronze

Sports

1 year agoVideo
8:37
Christian Coleman of the United States wins 100m with personal best 9.76 seconds, Andre De Grasse finishes 3rd while fellow Canadian Aaron Brown places 8th. 8:37

The American sprinter had three so-called "whereabouts failures" — missed tests or not updating details where sample collection officials could find him — in a one-year period to trigger a doping violation.

Coleman asked for his ban, which currently rules him out of the Olympics, to "be eliminated, or in the alternative, reduced," the court said in a statement.

He had previously avoided a ban before the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar, when he benefited from the same technicality later cited to clear Naser.

In Naser's case, World Athletics is appealing against the tribunal's decision last month to let her off without a ban.

Though the Nigeria-born Bahraini did have three whereabouts incidents within a 12-month calendar period, they technically counted as spanning more than one year.

World Athletics has requested a two-year ban for Naser, CAS said, adding it is now appointing panels of judges to handle the cases.

CAS typically take several months to prepare and judge an appeal, though fast-track decisions can be reached if all parties agree to co-operate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now