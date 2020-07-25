Andre De Grasse runs a speedy 100 metres at Back To The Track Series
Canadian sprinter shows no signs of slowing down during pandemic
Canada's Andre De Grasse hasn't slowed down during the COVID-19 hiatus.
The 25-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a fast 9.97 seconds in his 100-metre heat Friday night as part of the Back To The Track Series.
De Grasse, who won silver in the 200 metres and bronze in the 100 at the world championships in October, ran 9.97 again in a slightly wind-aided final to finish second behind American Noah Lyles (9.93).
American Trayvon Bromell ran 9.90 in his heat but didn't run the final.
WATCH | Lyles tops De Grasse in 100-metre final:
A sub-10 time this early in a fragmented season is a impressive result for De Grasse, who captured three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics but missed most of the next two years with a nagging hamstring injury.
WATCH | De Grasse clocks 9.97 seconds to win heat:
The track and field season has been virtually shut down since the global pandemic began in mid-March, with few international meets left on this year's schedule.
De Grasse, who lives in Jacksonville, Fla., was slated to run a 200 on Saturday. Track is Back is a series of meets hosted by the U.S. Track and Field Association.
