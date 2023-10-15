Broatch, Pomerleau win Canadian titles at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Thomas Broatch and Caroline Pomerleau captured the top Canadian finishes in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday in what was the marathon debut for both runners.

Broatch, of Vancouver, finished sixth overall in a time of two hours 16 minutes and 25 seconds.

"[I] felt really good the first 30K or so, and it got very tough the last 10K, much more than I was expecting but I was really happy I was able to hang on decently well in the last 5K," Broatch told Kate Van Buskirk.

"I'm super happy."

WATCH | Broatch takes Canadian men's title at Toronto Waterfront Marathon:

Vancouver's Thomas Broatch wins Canadian men's title at Toronto Waterfront Marathon Duration 2:34 Featured Video Thomas Broatch of Vancouver was the fastest Canadian at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, finishing with a time of 2:16:25.

Kenya's Elvis Cheboi crossed the line first in the men's race in 2:09:20.

WATCH | Cheboi wins men's event in Toronto:

Kenya's Elvis Cheboi wins Toronto Waterfront Marathon Duration 0:49 Featured Video Kenya's Elvis Cheboi won the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a time of 2:09:20.

Quebec City's Pomerleau – the 10th woman to finish – crossed the line in 2:34:44, passing fellow Anne Marie Comeau (2:34:51), of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., on the homestretch to take the Canadian title.

WATCH | Pommerleau takes Canadian women's title:

Quebec City's Caroline Pomerleau wins Canadian women's title at Toronto Waterfront Marathon Duration 3:01 Featured Video Caroline Pomerleau of Quebec City overtook Anne-Marie Comeau of St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., with a late surge to win the women's title at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon with a time of 2:34:44.

Ethiopia's Buze Diriba won the women's event in 2:23:11.

About 23,800 runners participated in the 5K, half-marathon and marathon. The 42.195-kilometre marathon course first stretched west and then east along the lakeshore, with the start and finish line being in front of Toronto City Hall.

WATCH | Ethiopia's Diriba wins women's title in Toronto: