Olympic champion Derek Drouin ends quest for Tokyo Games
'My body isn't ready,' says the Corunna, Ont., native
Canada's Derek Drouin has ended his quest to make the Tokyo Olympic team.
The Olympic and world high jump champion announced in an Instagram post that he has withdrawn from this weekend's Canadian Olympic trials in Montreal.
The Corunna, Ont., native says his body hasn't recovered sufficiently during his two-week quarantine after returning from competitions in Europe.
Drouin has suffered numerous injuries over the past few years, including a third Achilles tear in January.
He says this isn't how he expected to end his Olympic journey, but "is beyond excited" to watch his Canadian teammates write their own Tokyo stories.
Drouin won the 2015 world championship in Beijing, then captured gold a year later at the Rio Olympics.
"My body isn't ready, but I take comfort in knowing that we did absolutely everything in our power to get on that start line," Drouin says in his post. "Sometimes things just don't work out."
