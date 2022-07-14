Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year's Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands.

Next year's games will be held in Budapest, Hungary

A general view of National Stadium during an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo. (Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press)

The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore.

Japan spent more than $1.4 billion US to build the stadium for the Olympics, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then held last summer under restrictions that prevented fans from attending.

This year's world championships, which begin Friday at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, were also pushed back one year because of the pandemic. Next year's games will be held in Budapest, Hungary.

