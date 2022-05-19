Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

Olympic champion Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League meet

Olympic 100- and 200-metre champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday.

Jamaican sprinter says she experienced discomfort in training

Elaine Thompson-Herah poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 200-metre final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 world championships.

Thompson-Herah had a stellar 2021 where she also won the 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo, and she came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 100m world record at a Diamond League meeting.

