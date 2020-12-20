Canada's Ben Preisner, in his marathon debut, hits Olympic standard at Marathon Project
In his first 42.2-kilometre race, Ben Preisner of Milton, Ont., was the only Canadian men's runner to run under the Tokyo Olympic standard at the Marathon Project on Sunday in Chander, Ariz.
For the second consecutive marathon, Cam Levins of Black Creek, B.C., was on pace late in the race to lower his 2:09:25 Canadian record, also achieved in his debut marathon at the 2018 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
He placed 15th Sunday in the men's field of 48 in 2:12.15, nearly three seconds faster than his Toronto performance in October 2019.
Calgary-born Rory Linkletter finished 17th in 2:12:54, with Vancouver's Justin Kent rounding out the Canadian men in 2:17:22 in his marathon debut.
