Swiss sprinter Wilson out of Games after provisional ban re-imposed

Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson is out of the Tokyo Olympics after his provisional ban for an anti-doping rule violation was reinstated with immediate effect, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday.

Jamaica-born Wilson, who is registered to compete in the men's 100-metre and 200-metre events, was provisionally suspended by Anti-Doping Switzerland in April after testing positive for the banned steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test in March.

Wilson had appealed his suspension on the grounds that he had unknowingly ingested the substance after eating contaminated meat in the United States.

His ban was lifted by the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic, the umbrella organization for Swiss sport and the National Olympic Committee, at the start of July.

Global governing body World Athletics appealed Swiss Olympics' decision to lift the provisional suspension to CAS, which set aside the decision and re-imposed the ban.

"The Panel concluded that the provisional suspension imposed on the Athlete on April 28, 2021 should not have been lifted by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic," CAS said in a statement.

"It follows that the decision of the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic dated July 2, 2021 is set aside and the provisional suspension shall be reinstated with immediate effect.

"The present CAS decision does not prejudge in any way the decision which will be rendered by Swiss Olympic later on, once the disciplinary proceedings will have been completed."

Quarantined skateboarder not allowed fresh air

Quarantined Olympic skateboarder Candy Jacobs says she's had to take action to be allowed to get fresh air in an isolation hotel in Japan.

The Dutch athlete was removed from the Olympic Village after testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

Jacobs says in a video message posted on Instagram that "not having any outside air is so inhuman."

She says she refused to move on her seventh day of quarantine in a room where the window doesn't open.

After more than seven hours, she says, officials agreed she could stand at an open window under supervision for 15 minutes a day.

Jacobs says "having that first breath of outside air was the saddest and best moment in my life."

The 31-year-old skateboarder missed the street event in the sport's Olympic debut.

Jacobs says watching the event on television was "a super-cool distraction" from quarantine.