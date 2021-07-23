Swiss hurdler given 9-month ban for doping
The Swiss Olympic team says 400-metre hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant.
Tokyo Olympic organizers announce 25 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 athletes
The Swiss Olympic team says 400-metre hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant.
The 2014 European champion was entered in the event at the Tokyo Games. The heats start next Friday. It is unclear if Hussein will be replaced in the 40-athlete lineup.
The Swiss Olympic body's tribunal backdated the ban by one week from the time Hussein was provisionally suspended. That suspension had not been disclosed.
Additional cases reported by Olympic organizers
Tokyo Olympic organizers have reported 25 new COVID-19 cases. Three of them are athletes that were announced on Thursday.
There are 13 athletes among the 110 Olympic-accredited people that have tested positive in Japan since July 1.
Three media workers coming to Japan from abroad were included in the latest update.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?