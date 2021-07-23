Swiss hurdler given 9-month ban for doping

The Swiss Olympic team says 400-metre hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

The 2014 European champion was entered in the event at the Tokyo Games. The heats start next Friday. It is unclear if Hussein will be replaced in the 40-athlete lineup.

The Swiss Olympic body's tribunal backdated the ban by one week from the time Hussein was provisionally suspended. That suspension had not been disclosed.

Additional cases reported by Olympic organizers

Tokyo Olympic organizers have reported 25 new COVID-19 cases. Three of them are athletes that were announced on Thursday.

There are 13 athletes among the 110 Olympic-accredited people that have tested positive in Japan since July 1.

Three media workers coming to Japan from abroad were included in the latest update.