No Canadian showdown: De Grasse pulls out from 100m Diamond League race with injury

So much for the Canadian battle in the men's 100 metres in Stockholm.

Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse pulled out of the race due to a groin injury on Sunday, spoiling the chance of a showdown with fellow Canadian Aaron Brown in the season's seventh Diamond League meet.

The two Toronto natives competed in the 200m event on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland, when Brown came out on top, but their next clash in Diamond League will have to wait.

Brown finished fifth in Sunday's race with a time of 10.27 seconds, powering through the wet conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

South Africa's Akani Simbine took the victory, crossing the line in 10.03. Reece Prescott of the U.K. finished second while Germany's Joshua Hartman rounded out the podium.

The Canadian moved to third in the Diamond League 100m rankings with the result.

Fellow Canadian sprinter Jerome Blake finished third in the national-level 100m with time of 10.30, in a race that doesn't count toward Diamond League points.

The Kelowna, B.C., native finished behind Germany's Hartman, who won the event, and South Africa's Ben Richardson.

The next Diamond League stop is set July 16 in Chorzów, Poland, just over a month from the world championships in Hungary.