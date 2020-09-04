Sifan Hassan sets rare women's world record, runs nearly 19 km in 1 hour

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands broke the rarely run one-hour world record on Friday by covering 18.930 kilometres at the Memorial Van Damme meeting.

The previous record of 18.517 kilometres was set by Ethiopia's Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008.

Hassan and Kenya's world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei fought toe to toe at the King Baudouin stadium with no fans watching because of the coronavirus crisis. Hassan accelerated in the final minute to leave Kosgei powerless in her slipstream.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will later try to set a new men's one-hour record at the meeting, which is part of the Diamond League series.

Reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya failed in her bid to break the 1,000 metres record, crossing in 2 minutes 29.92 seconds, shy of Svetlana Masterkova's 2:28.98 record set in the same stadium back in 1996.

Kipyegon set the second best time over the distance last month in Monaco, in 2:29:15. Following the sustained tempo of a pacemaker, she looked on track to set a new best mark until the last 150 metres but faded in the finale. Burnaby, B.C.'s Lindsey Butterworth finished 3rd with a time of 2:37:26.

