Sifan Hassan breaks women's 10,000-metre world record

Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's 10,000-metre world record on Sunday, clocking 29 minutes 6.82 seconds at the FBK Games Continental Tour meet, World Athletics said.

The double world champion shaved over 10 seconds off the previous 25-lap mark of 29:17.45 by Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Hassan's previous best of 29:36.67 was clocked on Oct. 10, 2020, also at Blankers-Koen Stadion.

She pushed the pace with 19 laps to go on Sunday, passing the pacesetter and clocking 14:38.75 at the halfway mark before increasing the pace.

"Wow, to run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of," Hassan told World Athletics. "It's the perfect confirmation of the hard work we've put in getting ready for [the] Tokyo [Olympics in July]. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy!"

Hassan also holds world records in the mile (4:12.33), one-hour event (18,930 metres or 18.93 km) and road 5K (14:44).