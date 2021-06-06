Sifan Hassan breaks women's 10,000-metre world record
Dutch athlete runs 29 minutes, 6.82 seconds in a Continental Tour meet
Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's 10,000-metre world record on Sunday, clocking 29 minutes 6.82 seconds at the FBK Games Continental Tour meet, World Athletics said.
The double world champion shaved over 10 seconds off the previous 25-lap mark of 29:17.45 by Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Hassan's previous best of 29:36.67 was clocked on Oct. 10, 2020, also at Blankers-Koen Stadion.
"Wow, to run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of," Hassan told World Athletics. "It's the perfect confirmation of the hard work we've put in getting ready for [the] Tokyo [Olympics in July]. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy!"
Hassan also holds world records in the mile (4:12.33), one-hour event (18,930 metres or 18.93 km) and road 5K (14:44).
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?