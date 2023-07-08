Jamaica's Shericka Jackson sprints to 100m world lead, becoming 5th-fastest woman of all time

World Championship silver medallist Shericka Jackson blitzed an eye-popping world-leading 10.65 seconds (wind +1.0 metre per second) in the women's 100 metres on Friday, to become the joint fifth-fastest woman of all time.

Jackson was regal as she easily secured her second national 100m title on the second day of the JAAA National Junior and Senior Championships to secure her spot at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this summer.

Running lane five, Jackson, the reigning 200-metre world champion, exploded from the block and led from wire to tape for a facile win ahead of Shashalee Forbes 10.96 seconds and Natasha Morrison 10.98.

Back-to-back Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who has struggled with injury this season, stopped the clock in a season-best 11.06 in fifth.

Jackson, who was shocked on learning she had moved up to number five of all time, said the big difference maker was nailing the start.

"I told them last year that one of my main problem was the start, I think tonight I mastered it, but I have to go back to the drawing board with coach [Paul Francis], but tonight I did a very good Job," Jackson told Reuters.

Despite the massive career best, Jackson pointed to an issue that still needed improvement ahead of Budapest.

"I think the ending need a little fixing," she reasoned.

"I know I'm a strong finisher, but I still need to work on that a bit because I made a miss-step, so coach and I will continue working on my stride pattern going forward, It's been tough coming down from the 400-metre to the 100-metre since in 2021," Jackson told Reuters.

Jackson's training partner, the little known 21 year-old Rohan Watson stunned his more seasoned campaigners with 9.91 seconds (wind +1.1 meter per second) to win the men's equivalent.