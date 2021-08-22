Canadian Savannah Sutherland wins bronze in 400-metre hurdles at U20 World Athletics

Canadian Savannah Sutherland won bronze in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.

The Borden, Sask. native set a personal best time of 57.27 seconds to collect Canada's second podium finish of the five day event.

On Wednesday, Heather Abadie of Port Elgin, Ont. claimed bronze in the women's pole vault.

Heidi Salminen of Finland clocked 56.94 to take gold, while Ludivine Aubert of France got silver with 57.16.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadians Abdullahi Hassan finished seventh in the men's 800 metres event, while Dylan Uhrich was 12th in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase.

The U20 World Athletics Championships ran from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22 in the Kenyan capital. Next year's edition will take place in Cali, Colombia, on August 2022.