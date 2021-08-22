Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

Canadian Savannah Sutherland wins bronze in 400-metre hurdles at U20 World Athletics

Canadian Savannah Sutherland won the bronze medal in the women's 400-metre hurdles at U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. The Borden, Sask. native set her personal best time of 57.27 seconds.

Borden, Sask. native sets personal best time of 57.27 seconds

CBC Sports ·
Savannah Sutherland of Borden, Sask. collected Canada's second medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi. (@AthleticsCanada/Twitter)

Canadian Savannah Sutherland won bronze in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.

The Borden, Sask. native set a personal best time of 57.27 seconds to collect Canada's second podium finish of the five day event.

On Wednesday, Heather Abadie of Port Elgin, Ont. claimed bronze in the women's pole vault.

Heidi Salminen of Finland clocked 56.94 to take gold, while Ludivine Aubert of France got silver with 57.16.

WATCH l Savannah Sutherland captures U20 world championship bronze in 400m hurdles:

Canada's Savannah Sutherland captures U20 world championship bronze in 400m hurdles

50 minutes ago
6:34
Savannah Sutherland of Borden, Sask., won bronze in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. 6:34
Meanwhile, fellow Canadians Abdullahi Hassan finished seventh in the men's 800 metres event, while Dylan Uhrich was 12th in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase. 

The U20 World Athletics Championships ran from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22 in the Kenyan capital. Next year's edition will take place in Cali, Colombia, on August 2022.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now