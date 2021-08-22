Canadian Savannah Sutherland wins bronze in 400-metre hurdles at U20 World Athletics
Canadian Savannah Sutherland won the bronze medal in the women's 400-metre hurdles at U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. The Borden, Sask. native set her personal best time of 57.27 seconds.
Borden, Sask. native sets personal best time of 57.27 seconds
Canadian Savannah Sutherland won bronze in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.
The Borden, Sask. native set a personal best time of 57.27 seconds to collect Canada's second podium finish of the five day event.
On Wednesday, Heather Abadie of Port Elgin, Ont. claimed bronze in the women's pole vault.
Heidi Salminen of Finland clocked 56.94 to take gold, while Ludivine Aubert of France got silver with 57.16.
WATCH l Savannah Sutherland captures U20 world championship bronze in 400m hurdles:
Meanwhile, fellow Canadians Abdullahi Hassan finished seventh in the men's 800 metres event, while Dylan Uhrich was 12th in the men's 3,000-metre steeplechase.
The U20 World Athletics Championships ran from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22 in the Kenyan capital. Next year's edition will take place in Cali, Colombia, on August 2022.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?