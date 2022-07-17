Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton narrowly misses podium in women's final at athletics worlds

Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton just missed the podium Saturday night at the world athletics championships in Eugene, Ore.

Mitton finished fourth in the women's final, even though she tied the third-place distance of 19.77 metres with her final throw.

However, the tiebreaker goes to the second-best throw — the Netherlands Jessica Schilder's next best throw was 19.53m, while Mitton's was 19.18.

Despite just missing the podium, it's Canada's best-ever women's shot put performance at a world championship.

"The year has been a blur but probably the best one I've ever had. I'm not upset with that performance at all. I think there was a little bit more in the tank and it took that last throw to go out there and find it," Mitton told CBC Sports.

"Fourth place. Doha was 24th. Olympics I was 28th. So to come back and be fourth at a world championship, I think there's a lot more to come."

Ealey captures gold

Chase Ealey of the United States thrilled the home crowd with an opening throw of 20.49m. That was the golden throw of the evening.

China's Gong Lijiao, who was the two-time defending world champion, finished second with a throw of 20.39m. Schilder set a national record with a throw of 19.77 to win bronze.

Mitton started the competition with an opening throw of 18.78m. It was her second throw of 19.18 that put her in sixth, locking her up a spot in the final eight.

Mitton's fourth throw was initially registered at 19.29m, however, it was deemed a foul and removed.

In her fifth attempt, the 26-year-old registered 19.06m, leaving her with just one more throw to make the podium.

Despite coming up short, it's been a memorable season for Mitton.

She smashed her own national record with a throw of 20.33 metres at nationals at the end of June. She then followed that up with a second-place finish at the final Diamond League event before worlds.

In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record at an event in New York with a throw of 19.16 metres. That broke the previous mark of 18.81 set by Mitton's training partner Brittany Crew in 2020.

"My coach. He stuck by me through good and bad performances and growing pains. Now we're into the good part," Mitton said.

"Thank you everyone. My mom, dad, boyfriend and everyone watching. Your support means everything."

Canadians fall short in 3,000m steeplechase qualifier

A trio of runners from B.C. failed to qualify for the final of the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase event earlier on Saturday.

Vancouver's Ceili McCabe posted the best Canadian result of the day with a time of 9:32:73, finishing 10th in the final heat and 29th overall.

The result is just off her personal best of 9:30.69, which she set last month on homesoil in Langley, B.C.

Regan Yee of Vancouver finished ninth in her heat and 30th overall with a time of 9:36:22, failing to place among the top 14 that will race in Wednesday's final.

The 27-year-old set a Canadian record in the event (9:27.54) to qualify for her first Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, where she finished 30th.

Grace Fetherstonhaugh of New Westminster finished 13th in the second heat and 37th overall with a time of 9:49.85. The 21-year-old set a personal best in the event in June with a time of 9:37.56.

No. 1-ranked Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan paced the field with a stunning time of 9:01.54 — nearly 10 seconds ahead of second place — while Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause claimed the 14th and final spot with a time of 9:21:02.