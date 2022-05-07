Sarah Mitton shatters Canadian record in women's shot put
Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday.
25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres at Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet
Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday in Hamilton, Ont.
The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019.
Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season.
She had thrown an outdoor personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw.
Mitton won gold in the 2019 Summer Universiade, and made her Olympic debut in 2021 in Tokyo, finishing 28th.
