Sarah Mitton sets Canadian indoor shot put record
Sarah Mitton threw a Canadian indoor record in the women's shot put on Saturday.
Nova Scotian broke previous mark set by training partner Brittany Crew
The 25-year-old from Liverpool, N.S., won the Dr. Sander Columbia College at The Armory with a throw of 19.16 metres.
That broke the previous mark of 18.81 set by Mitton's training partner Brittany Crew in 2020.
Mitton, who made her Olympic debut last summer in Tokyo but didn't advance out of the qualifying round, shattered her own personal best indoor throw of 18.00, and even topped her own outdoor best of 18.89 set last year.
Crew holds the Canadian outdoor record of 19.28, set in 2019.
