Sarah Mitton denied Diamond League Trophy for 2nd straight year by record-setting Chase Ealey

Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., ended another spectacular shot put season with her 14th top-two finish in 17 events, placing second to American Chase Ealey at the Diamond League Final, as she did a year ago.



Mitton, who also placed second to the gold medallist Ealey late last month at the World Athletics Championships, had a best throw of 19.94 metres on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.



The 27-year-old Canadian led the six-woman competition until Ealey stepped into the circle at sunny Hayward Field and threw a season world-leading 20.61, also a meet and American record. She lengthened her personal best to 20.76 on her third of six tries before not registering a throw on her final three attempts.

Ealey, 29, earned the Diamond League Trophy and $30,000 US top prize for her performance while Mitton takes home $12,000.



Cameroon-Portuguese athlete Auriol Dongmo, who topped all qualifiers for the Final with 25 points earned through the season, was third Saturday with a 19.92 PB, while Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands threw a 19.88 season best for fourth.

Mitton, who is ranked second in the world, secured a spot at her second Final by throwing 19.76 on Sept. 7 in Brussels, where Ealey, the 2021 Olympic champion, threw 20.05.

In June, the Canadian record holder beat Ealey at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, for her first Diamond League win. She also prevailed in a head-to-head match in February, defeating the top-ranked Ealey in Madrid at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meet.

