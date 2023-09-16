Content
Sarah Mitton denied Diamond League Trophy for 2nd straight year by record-setting Chase Ealey

Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., ended another spectacular shot put season with her 14th top-two finish in 17 events, placing second to American Chase Ealey at the Diamond League Final, as she did a year ago.

Canadian 2nd with 19.94m throw while rival's 20.76 effort sets meet, U.S. record

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canadian women's shot put athlete throws during competition at the World Athletics Championships.
Sarah Mitton, pictured at the World Athletics Championships in August, placed second in women's shot put at the Diamond League Final for a second straight year on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Her best throw of 19.94 metres trailed only reigning world and Olympic champion Chase Ealey of the United States, who threw 20.76 to set a meet and national record. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mitton, who also placed second to the gold medallist Ealey late last month at the World Athletics Championships, had a best throw of 19.94 metres on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

The 27-year-old Canadian led the six-woman competition until Ealey stepped into the circle at sunny Hayward Field and threw a season world-leading 20.61, also a meet and American record. She lengthened her personal best to 20.76 on her third of six tries before not registering a throw on her final three attempts.

Ealey, 29, earned the Diamond League Trophy and $30,000 US top prize for her performance while Mitton takes home $12,000.

Cameroon-Portuguese athlete Auriol Dongmo, who topped all qualifiers for the Final with 25 points earned through the season, was third Saturday with a 19.92 PB, while Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands threw a 19.88 season best for fourth.

Mitton, who is ranked second in the world, secured a spot at her second Final by throwing 19.76 on Sept. 7 in Brussels, where Ealey, the 2021 Olympic champion, threw 20.05.

In June, the Canadian record holder beat Ealey at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, for her first Diamond League win. She also prevailed in a head-to-head match in February, defeating the top-ranked Ealey in Madrid at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meet.

WATCH | Mitton throws 19.94m for 2nd at Diamond League Final:

Nova Scotia shot putter Sarah Mitton finishes 2nd at Diamond League Final

48 minutes ago
Duration 0:50
Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S. threw for 19.94-metres, finishing behind only American Chase Ealey at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Ore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

