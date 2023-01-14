Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field

Sarah Mitton improves indoor shot put record for Canadian women to 19.80 metres

Nova Scotia shot putter Sarah Mitton threw 19.40 metres in the opening round Friday at the Can/Am Classic in Windsor, Ont., to raise the 19.16 national indoor mark she set last Feb. 5 in New York. On her sixth and final attempt, she improved to 19.80.

Nova Scotia native became national outdoor record holder, champion last season

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Female athlete stands by a sign that reads 19.80 to spell out her new Canadian indoor shot put record for women at 19.80 metres.
The Canadian indoor shot put record for women stands at 19.80 metres after Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., raised the mark on her sixth and final throw on Friday night at the Can/Am Classic in Windsor, Ont. (Twitter/@ThrowsParkinson)

Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton wasted little time making Canadian shot put history in the new year.

She threw 19.40 metres in the opening round Friday at the Can/Am Classic in Windsor, Ont., to raise the 19.16 national indoor mark she set last Feb. 5 in New York. On her sixth and final attempt at Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse, she improved to 19.80.

On Sept. 7, the Canadian outdoor record holder and reigning national champion capped a memorable 2022 season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final.

The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 on the first of her six attempts. Mitton, who now lives and trains in Toronto, took home $12,000 US.

WATCH | Mitton rides 19.56-metre throw to 2nd place in Diamond League Final:

Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton shot puts to 2nd place at the Diamond League Final

4 months ago
Duration 0:46
Canadian record-holder Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S. threw 19.56 metres to finish in second place at the season-ending Diamond League Final in Zurich.

She began her sensational 2022 campaign in early February, throwing 19.16 to top Brittany Crew's 18.81 indoor mark.

Three months later, Mitton's 19.58 effort outdoors at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet in Hamilton surpassed Crew's 19.28 from 2019.

On June 25, Mitton upped the record to 20.33 in Langley, B.C., for her second Canadian title at the senior level before placing fourth at worlds in Eugene, Ore.

The 26-year-old went on to win gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and NACAC Championships in August, throwing 20.15 at the latter event in the Bahamas.

Mitton's other season highlights include second- and third-place finishes, respectively, at Diamond League meets in Stockholm and Silesia, Poland.

WATCH | Mitton wins 2022 Commonwealth Games gold:

Nova Scotia's Sarah Mitton shot puts to Commonwealth Games gold

5 months ago
Duration 3:57
Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S. managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd and claim shot put gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now