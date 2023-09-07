Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton secures 2nd-place finish at Brussels Diamond League
Brooklyn, N.S., native books spot in Diamond League Finals later this month
Canada's Sarah Mitton placed second in shot put at a Diamond League meet on Thursday, backing up her silver-medal performance at worlds last month.
Mitton, of Brooklyn, N.S., heaved a top throw of 19.76 metres in Brussels, trailing only two-time reigning world champion Chase Ealey of the U.S., who tossed 20.05 metres.
American Maggie Ewen was third at 19.64 metres.
Mitton, 27, cemented her spot in the Diamond League finals, which take place in Eugene, Ore., from Sept. 16-17. She was the only Canadian competing in Belgium on Thursday.
WATCH | Mitton wins silver at worlds:
Sprinters Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse, along with middle-distance runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, are the Canadians racing Friday at the meet also known as Allianz Memorial Van Damme.
Live streaming coverage of Friday's events will be available at CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem beginning at 2 p.m. ET.