Hurdler Sage Watson prepares for Diamond League season debut with stop in Hungary

When many Canadians last saw Sage Watson compete in the 400-metre hurdles in October, she broke Rosey Edeh's national record that had stood for more than 23 years.

Two days later, Watson held her head high following an eighth-place performance in the women's final at the track and field world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she crossed the line in 54.82 seconds following her record-setting 54.32 clocking in the semifinals.

In March, the native of Medicine Hat, Alta., was looking forward to this summer and attempting to improve upon an 11th-place standing in her 2016 Olympic debut before the Summer Games were postponed to next July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watson, 26, returns to competitive racing outdoors at Wednesday's Irena Szewinska Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour stop in Szekesfehervar, Hungary that will be streamed at CBCSports.ca at 11 a.m. ET.

Also Wednesday, fellow Canadian Marco Arop races at another WACT meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland after setting a personal-best time of 1:44.14 last Friday in his season-opening 800 at a Diamond League competition in Monaco.

On Sunday, Watson and Arop will be the lone Canadians in the field at the BAUHAUS-galan Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

2019 Pan Am Games champion

On Watson's historic October day at worlds, she reached the finish line at Khalifa International Stadium 7-100ths of a second faster than Edeh, who went 54.39 on July 31, 1996, in the Olympic final at Atlanta.

"I knew I was ready to run that time," Watson said after setting the record. "My coach [Fred Harvey] broke down a race for me to run 54.30, so I feel like I just believed in it and went out there and did it."

Watson's previous best of 54.52 was her winning time at the 2017 NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore.

Last July, Watson clocked 55.32 at the Müller Anniversary Games in London to meet the 55.40 qualifying standard for the 2020 Olympics. Three weeks later, she ran 55.16 to win Pan Am gold in Peru.

In her second season as a professional runner, Watson was also a member of Canada's women's 4x400 relay team at worlds that was disqualified for a lane infringement in the final following a fifth-place finish in 3:25.91.

The former University of Arizona Wildcat returned to the school in July to train after spending four months physical distancing and training at her parents' ranch in Seven Persons, Alta., about 20 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat.