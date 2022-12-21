Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Track and Field·New

Russian hurdler stripped of 2012 Olympic gold medal for doping

Russian 400-metre hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping, putting American Lashinda Demus in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race.

American Lashinda Demus bumped up to champion of 400-metre race

The Associated Press ·
Three women pose on the podium with their medals. The racer in the centre wears a red jacket that says Russia as she holds up her gold.
Russia's Natalya Antyukh, centre, was stripped of her 400-metre hurdles gold medal from the 2012 Olympics on Wednesday for doping. American Lashinda Demus, right, was named champion. LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Silver medalist Lashinda Demus (R) of the United States, gold medalist Natalya Antyukh (C) of Russia and bronze medalist Zuzana Hejnova (L) of Czech Republic pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Hurdles on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Russian 400-metre hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping, putting American Lashinda Demus in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, announced Wednesday that Antyukh had not appealed a penalty handed down two months ago that included the stripping of her results from July 2012 through June 2013. The AIU said the IOC could now "proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database."

Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.

AIU said Antyukh, who had already been serving a four-year ban, received the added sanction of having the 2012 results stripped because of evidence that came from a database kept at the Moscow antidoping laboratory. Though AIU offered no specifics, data from that lab was used to corroborate findings in a number of cases that came out of Russia's state-sponsored doping scandal.

At the London Games, Antyukh finished in 52.70 seconds, lowering her personal best by .22 to beat Demus by .07.

Demus, who also won world championships in 2011, stopped competing in 2016.

In an email exchange with NBC Sports when the initial decision was released, Demus said "I'm not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now